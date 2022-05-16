Aston Villa Join Aribo Chase

Aston Villa have joined the race for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo is highly fancied by Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who signed him during his reign in charge of Rangers.

The midfielder has also been linked with Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Aribo has been one of the top performers for Rangers since his arrival at the club.

The Nigerian can play multiple roles, a deep-lying midfielder, but also featured in a more attacking role and wide on the right.

Aribo has also played in a variety of roles this season, even taking a turn at centre forward in the first half of Rangers’ victory over RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Europa League semi final.

His current contract runs out next year and he has so far resisted attempts to persuade him to sign a new deal.

According to the Sun, Rangers will hope to drive up the price but could sell for less than £10m.

