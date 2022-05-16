CAF Confed Cup: Ndah Helps Orlando Pirates Seal Final Ticket

Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah was in action as South African giants Orlando Pirates qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup final at the expense of Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya on Sunday.

Pirates progressed 2-1 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0 at home.

Ali Arqoub got the only goal of the game in the 89th minute but Ndah and his Orlando Pirates teammates managed to hold on to advance.

Ndah, who was not in the squad in the first leg which Pirates won 2-0, featured for 90 minutes in the reverse fixture.

Pirates will now take on RSB Berkane of Morocco in the final billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

It will be a home coming for Ndah who was a former player of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Akwa United.

He spent two seasons at Akwa United from 2019 to 2021 and won the Nigerian league title with them.

