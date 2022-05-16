‘How Anambra State Sports Have Been Resuscitated ‘  –Chief Tony Oli

In 2018, Anambra State government moved all the affairs and concerns of sports away from its Ministry of Youth and Sports into a new creation, the Anambra State Sports Development Commission. With that creation, came a lot of changes, expectations and challenges.

The creation of the Commission gave birth to the appointment of a chairman to oversee it’s operations and champion the realization of it’s major mandate which is an all-round development of sports in the State, including human and infrastructural development.

In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com, the pioneer Chairman of the Commission, Chief Tony Oli, took us through the long journey from it’s foundation to where it is now.

Interview by CHIGOZIE CHUKWULETA, in Awka.

Excerpts….

Completesports.com: Thank you for the opportunity to talk with you, to get the Anambra State Sports enthusiasts and all sports followers informed about the happenings in the sports sector in the State…

As…