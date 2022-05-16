“I Can’t Wait For Him To Return To Barcelona”

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge says he would love his son to return to Barcelona.

He made this known in an interview with RAC 1.

Recall that the Argentine superstar only left Barca last summer after his contract expired.

However, there have been talk he could return to the Nou Camp, with manager Xavi admitting that the door is always open for Messi to move back.

Jorge, speaking to Twitch channel Jijantes FC about the possibility of the 34-year-old wearing the Blaugrana jersey again, said: “I hope it [happens], some day.”

Despite the comments by Messi’s dad and Xavi’s wishes, Barca president Joan Laporta said in March that the club are not looking to bring him back any time soon.

He said in an interview with RAC 1: “I’ve received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona.

“As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue.”

