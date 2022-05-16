Iheanacho, Lookman Benched In Leicester’s Big Win Vs Watford

Nigerian duo, Kel echi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were benched as Leicester City thrashed Watford 5-1 in their Premier League clash at the Vicarage Road.

Iheanacho and Lookman both key members of the team have played prominent roles for the Foxes this season.

Iheanacho has scored four goals in 25 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Lookman has made 25 league appearances with six goals to his name.

Watford featured Samuel Kalu for 90 minutes in the game.

Kalu, who linked up with Watford from Girondis Bordeaux in January has featured four times for the Hornets.

His compatriot Oghenekaro Etebo replaced Kema Sema nine minutes from time.

William Troost-Ekong was benched for the entire duration of the game.

