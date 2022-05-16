It’s Time I Take More Responsibility –Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he’s ready to take more responsibility as far as his future is concern with the club.

This is coming amid a link to Real Madrid.

Speaking on his future with the club, Mbappe said on Sunday during a ceremony in Paris after winning the Ligue 1 player of the season award for a third consecutive year, that it is time for him to have more responsibility.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG, with Real Madrid the frontrunner to sign him this summer.

The France international is yet to sign a new contract with PSG and he is likely to leave the French Ligue 1 champions on a free transfer this summer.

“I made the mistake three years ago of taking over the ceremony. I want to participate in the ceremony, not look for glory,” Mbappe said.

“We will know really soon, it’s almost done. My decision is made, yes, almost.

“I think it’s time I have more responsibility.

“Maybe I will be happy in…