Mauritius Replaces Sao Tome and Principe In AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will now face Mauritius instead of São Tomé and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Completesports.com reports.

The confirmation of Mauritius as one of the teams placed in Group A alongside Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone was published on the Super Eagles verifies Twitter handle on Monday.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) disqualified São Tomé and Principe, from the qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player against Mauritius during their preliminary round fixture.

Following the development, the Eagles will now face Mauritius in their second game in the qualifiers.

Also Read: Super Eagles New Coach Peseiro Gets One-Year Short-Term Contract With Performance-Related Clauses

“We will now play Mauritius in our 2nd match of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers,” it was written on the Eagles Twitter handle.

Two teams from the group will qualify for the 2023 AFCON edition to be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire.

The first time…