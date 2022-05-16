Moses Named Man Of The Match Again As Spartak Settle For Home Draw

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has been named Man of the Match again, after Spartak Moscow were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Zenit in Sunday’s Russian Premier Liga, Completesports.com reports.

Organizer of the Russian Premier League announced Moses as the best player in the draw against Zenit with a picture of him on their Twitter handle.

He has now won Man of the Match awards in back-to-back league games.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: NFF Announces Peseiro New Super Eagles Head Coach

Last weekend he got the award after helping Spartak Moscow defeat Ural 3-1 in the Russian Premier League.

He scored and also provided an assist to help Spartak overcome Ural.

After impressing in today’s encounter, the former Chelsea winger was replaced with five minutes left in the game.

Moses will have the chance to end the season on a high when Spartak take on Dynamo Moscow in this season’s Russian Cup final.

If Spartak beat Dynano in the final, it would be Moses’ first trophy for the…