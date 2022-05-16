OFFICIAL: Ajayi Signs New Three-Year Deal At West Brom

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has signed a contract extension which keeps him at West Bromwich Albion until the summer of 2025.

The Championship club confirmed this in a statement released on their website wba.co.uk.

Ajayi has made 110 appearances in all competitions since joining from Rotherham United in 2019, scoring nine goals.

Ajayi, who helped the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club, made 31 Championship appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on his new contract, Ajayi said: “I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here at this football club.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the highs and the lows, and I’m excited about the future.

“The talks have been going on for a very long time so I’m glad we’ve finally got it all sorted.

“I can now look forward to next season and doing my best to try and help this club get back to the Premier League.”

