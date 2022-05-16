Osimhen Scores 14th Serie A Goal In Napoli’s Comfortable Home Win

Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli recorded a comfortable 3-0 win in their final home game on Sunday in the Serie A this season, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen now extends his tally in the Italian elite league for the season to 14 after featuring in 26 games.

The result means Napoli have cemented third spot which is one of the Champions League positions in Serie A.

The 23-year-old opened scoring for Napoli in the 32nd minute before Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0 on 65 minutes from the penalty spot.

It was the final game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for Insigne, who is heading to Toronto FC as a free agent, and he gave an emotional speech before kick-off.

With nine minutes left Stanislav Lobotka got on the score sheet to make it 3-0 in favour of Napoli.

Sunday’s goal means Osimhen has now scored 18 goals, provided six assists in 31 games in all…