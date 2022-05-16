Peseiro Gets One-Year Performance-Related Super Eagles Contract

Newly-appointed coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has been handed a one-year short term contract, as he begins his reign as the head coach of Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National team.

Contrary to speculations, the Portuguese coach was only handed a 12 months deal, which is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.

With the NFF facing a legal battle on payments for erstwhile coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, all pointers are the Federation are weary of allowing thunder strike in the same spot.

Peseiro will lead the Eagles in the United States when the team faces Mexico and Ecuador in international friendly games. He will be assisted by Ex-Eagles winger Finidi George, Salisu Yusuf and Usman Abdallah.

Also Read: Newcastle vs Arsenal – Preview And Predictions

The former Venezuela and Saudi Arabia national team coach comes in as the substantive replacement for Franco-German coach, Gernot Rohr, whose contract was terminated by the Nigeria Football…