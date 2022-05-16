Peseiro Must Restore Super Eagles’ Glory Days –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has tasked the newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to restore the glory days of Nigeria in football.

He made this known in an interview with Completesports.com, where he urged the Portuguese tactician to also focus on players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Recall that on Sunday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the appointment of Peseiro as Austine Eguavoen’s replacement.

“It’s a good one that the NFF has finally appointed a coach that will manage the affairs of the Super Eagles.

“Peseiro must understand that he must do everything to restore the glory days of the team if he must endear himself to the heart of the football fans in Nigeria.

“The challenge starts now and I really want to wish him all the best.”

Peseiro, 62, featured as a striker during his playing days and has a wide range of experience coaching several clubs and national teams across Europe, Asia,…