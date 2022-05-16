Sports Minister Insists Future is Bright for Nigerian Athletics

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says the future of the sport of track and field is bright in Nigeria following another impressive displays by the country’s athletes both at home and abroad.

Johnson Nnamani, Egbuchilem Raphael Chimezie, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Alaba Akintola and Favour Ashe among others displayed standout performances at the 3rd AFN All Comers in Abuja and the Collegiate Circuit in the USA.

Teenagers Nnamani and Egbuchilem both improved on their Personal Best at the Abuja Meet while Ezekiel broke Henry Amike’s 35 year old 400m hurdles Nigeria record.

Ofili was simply unstoppable as she successfully completed a sprint double, running 10.93s in the 100m and 22.04s in the 200m.

Ashe and Akintola set new Personal Best times in the 100m, both running 10.04s while Chukwuma ran a wind-aided 10.88s to place third in the 100m before scorching to a wind-legal 22.33s finish in the half lap.

World U20 200m and 400m…