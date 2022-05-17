Ajayi Thrilled To Extend West Brom Contract

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi is delighted to pen a new three-year contract with Sky Bet Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old has spent the last three years at The Hawthorns, with over a century of appearances and nine goals to his name.

And Ajayi, who’s been a regular in Albion’s starting XI since arriving from Rotherham United in 2019, says there are two main reasons as to why he’s committed his future to the Baggies – the excitement of the future and the support the fans have given him during his time in B71.

“Honestly, this club feels like home to me,”he told the club’s official website.

“I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here at this football club.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the highs and the lows, and I’m excited about the future.

“The talks have been going on for a very long time so I’m glad we’ve finally got it all sorted.

