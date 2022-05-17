‘Arsenal Don’t Deserve To Be In Champions League, Europa League’ —Xhaka

Granit Xhaka says Arsenal do not deserve to be in the Champions League or Europa League following their shambolic performance against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Tottenham are now in the driving seat to finish fourth in the Premier League as the Gunners delivered a woeful performance at St James’ Park.

Ben White’s own goal gave Eddie Howe’s side the lead in the 55th minute before Bruno Guimaraes struck with five minutes remaining to seal the win for the hosts.

Arsenal now require Tottenham to lose to Norwich City on the final day of the season on Sunday while they must also beat Everton to stand any chance of finishing fourth.

But Xhaka claims Arsenal ‘do not deserve the Champions League or the Europa League’ following their performance against the Magpies.

“We wanted to have a big game but it didn’t happen,’ Xhaka told BBC Sport.

“It’s so difficult to find the right words. If you don’t listen to the coach and do your own stuff, it doesn’t…