‘Europa Final Opportunity For Us To Make History At Rangers

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey says the Europa League final is an opportunity for him and his Rangers teammates to make history.

Rangers booked a place in this season’s Europa League final after defeating Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Germany, Rangers secured a 3-1 win in the reverse tie at the Ibrox stadium to advance.

They will face another German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the final billed for Wednesday 18th May at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

And commenting ahead of the final, Bassey was quoted by Glasgow Times:”I’m obviously excited for the occasion, there’s no shying away.

“It’s a massive day for the club and for us, and It’s a massive opportunity for us to make history.

“For us it was never about thinking too far ahead, it’s been about taking each game as it comes then building from that.

“We’ve had game where we looked like we’re out, 1-0 against Braga, 1-0 down against…