FIFA Celebrates Oshoala’s Pichichi Award

World football governing body, FIFA, has celebrated Asisat Oshoala for finishing as top scorer in the Primera Iberdrola (Spanish women’s first division).

Oshoala concluded the season with 20 goals and three assists in 19 games despite a three month injury-induced layoff.

Geyse Ferreira of Real Madrid also scored 20 goals but did it in 27 appearances and recorded one assist.

And reacting to Oshoala’s top scorer’s award, FIFA described her performance for Barcelona this term as perfect.

“20 goals and a perfect club season.

“@AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable! 🔥“ FIFA wrote on their Women’s World Cup Twitter handle.

Barcelona Femeni won the 2021/2022 Primera Iberdrola with a perfect record of 30 wins from 30 matches, scoring 159 goals and conceding 11 in the process.

Also Read: ‘Arsenal Don’t Deserve To Be In Champions League, Europa League’ —Xhaka

The Catalan club are aiming to win the treble like the previous season, as they are in the final of…