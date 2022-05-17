How I Bounced Back From AFCON 2021 Disappointment

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed how he recovered from the disappointment of the team’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles started the competition on a positive note edging out Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, and also defeated Sudan and Guinea-Bissau to finish the group stage with a hundred percent record.

Aribo and his teammates were however sent packing from the competition in the Round of 16 after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

“There was disappointment at [Nigeria] not going as far as I felt we could have done because we had a good group stage. There was a bit in my feelings and it showed in my form,” Aribo told the Scotsman

‘I had to put it behind me and had a chat with the manager. He said he’d been there, he’d been in about five semi-final losses and that’s a hard thing to endure. He really helped me get back.

‘It’s always good to have a manager who has been there and done it….