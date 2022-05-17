‘It Was My Desire To Leave On A High At Juventus’

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he has always wanted to finish his football career on a high.

He made this known after the team’s 2-2 draw against Lazio in the Serie A game.

It marked Chiellini’s last appearance as a Juve player at the stadium.

“I made my debut against Messina, coming on for Pavel Nedved. That was the start of the long story that took me here. I leave with so much joy and peace, because it was a decision that was made over months, not weeks or days,” Chiellini told Sky Italia.

“I always said I wanted to leave at a high level, suited to the career I had, and I achieved that. It was a tough year for Juventus, but I was able to prove myself at my level on the field and that gave me the push to step aside and let the younger players through.

“Now that they have been cuddled and protected, it is time they take on the responsibility. I am well aware that I clipped the wings of some youngsters at Juventus, so it’s time for them to…