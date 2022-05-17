Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day

Liverpool ensured the Premier League title race will go right to the wire as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton at St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Nathan Redmond gave Southampton a shock lead, however, Liverpool hit back through Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the team that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the weekend, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz benched.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk didn’t feature due to injury.

However, the make-shift Liverpool side got the job done to ensure just a point would separate them and leaders Man City going into final day of the league season.

The Reds knew defeat would hand the title to Manchester City and even a draw would mean it effectively end the challenge because of their inferior goal difference.

Klopp’s side fell behind inside 13 minutes when Redmond gave Saint a 1-0 lead via a deflection from Milner,…