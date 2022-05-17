Nigerian Born David Ojabo Could Be The Biggest NFL Draft Steal

Every year, there’s an obsession with the NFL Draft over which player will be taken first and it’s often presumed that they can’t fail, but history shows that the early picks don’t always live up to the hype. Nigerian-born David Ojabo was expected to be taken early in the 2022 NFL Draft before tearing his Achilles in the preparation process.

Ojabo ended up landing with the Baltimore Ravens in the second round with the 45th overall pick, and the early NFL Vegas Odds show that he has an outside chance of being named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Ravens are famous for their defense and have a long history of developing rookies into some of the best players in the league, so there’s a feeling among many in the NFL that this is the perfect landing spot for him, but also that Baltimore have themselves an absolute steal in finding someone this talented in the second round.

Ojabo’s journey to the NFL is one of the most interesting as he’s gone from Nigeria to Michigan…