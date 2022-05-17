Nwakali Pens Emotional Farewell Message To Huesca Fans

Kelechi Nwakali has penned an emotional farewell message to SD Huesca fans teammates and staff, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakali left Huesca in acrimonious circumstances after returning late from the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

The midfielder was initially suspended by the club, but was sacked early in April few months to the end of his contract

“Sociedad Deportiva Huesca have terminated the contractual relationship maintained by the first team player Kelechi Nwakali with the Barca entity,” the club wrote in a statement last month.

“The club has informed the player of the decision to terminate the contract that united both in the current campaign but expired in June 2022.

“SD Huesca wishes Nwakali the best in his professional future.”

Despite the frosty relationship between him and the club, Nwakali took to the social media to thank his former teammates, staff and fans for their…