Okoye To Get Watford Chance After Foster Departure

Ben Foster has confirmed he will be leaving Watford at the end of the season paving the way for Maduka Okoye to become the club’s first choice goalkeeper, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was signed by Watford from Sparta Rotterdam in January, but was loaned back to the Eredivisie club for the remainder of the campaign.

Okoye, who helped Sparta Rotterdam maintain their top-flight status following Sunday’s 3-1 win against Heracles Almelo is expected to start the next campaign at Watford.

Foster announced he will be leaving the Hornets this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

“The ups, downs, good, bad & ugly…it’s all part of the journey!,Foster wrote on his Twitter handle.

“My time @WatfordFC is up, but a huge thanks for all the support & love Iv received from fans, players & staff in the 6 years with the club, it’s been a blast!

