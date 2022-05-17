Oshoala Credits Barcelona Teammates For Pichichi Award

Asisat Oshoala says her Barcelona teammates deserve all the accolades after she claimed the Pichichi award, reports Completesports.com.

The Pichichi award is the prize given to the top scorer in the Spanish Iberdola (women’s league).

Oshoala, who missed two months as result of injury scored 20 goals in 19 league appearances for the Blaugurana.

The former Super Falcons forward shared the award with Madrid CFF striker Geyse Ferreira, who played 27 games for his club.

“It’s obviously been a team effort to get here, and l can only thank my team-mates and everyone at the club for this achievement,” Oshoala told BBC.

“We’ve been working hard all season and cannot stop now because we have another big one ahead of us.”

Barcelona will confront French club Olympic Lyon in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Turin on Saturday.

Jonatan Giraldez’s side have another chance to add to their…