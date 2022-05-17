Southampton vs Liverpool – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Southampton vs. Liverpool – Liverpool‘s Premier League game on Tuesday at Southampton is the next step in their quest for the quadruple. They already have a domestic cup to show for it.

The hosts have had 10 days to think about their 3-0 loss to Brentford, while the Reds won the FA Cup at the weekend for the first time in 16 years.

Southampton’s and their fans’ disappointing season is coming to an end, but they can take some comfort in the fact that their team has been officially declared safe from relegation before the last couple of game weeks.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, the Saints’ troubles on the road continued. Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa scored in quick succession in the first half, and then Kristoffer Ajer dribbled through a crowd of people…