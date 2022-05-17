Watford Decline To Sign Etebo Permanently From Stoke City

Relegated Watford will not activate their option to sign Super Eagles midfielder Peter Etebo permanently from Stoke City, according to the Watford Observer.

New manager Rob Edwards is set for talks with club chiefs in the coming days, during which the current playing squad will be discussed, as the Hornets prepare to clear out players they think are either surplus to requirements, or will bring in money needed to help balance the books ahead of a season in the Championship.

And one such player who the club do not envisage as being part of their future plans is Etebo, who has been on loan from Stoke during the current campaign.

Following a promising start to life at Watford, injury forced Etebo to miss out on months of football, after which he has been more or less consigned to the sidelines.

Watford have an option to sign him permanently should they wish to, but club sources have told the Watford Observer they do not think he will be needed.

