West Ham United Plan £20m Bid For Dennis

West Ham United are planning a £20million bid for Watford Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis, the Mirror reports.

The Hammers are keen to provide big backing for boss David Moyes this summer to build on two impressive full seasons under the Scot.

Dennis scored 10 goals for the Hornets this season and remains highly-rated by a number of bigger clubs.

West Ham fancy their chances with Watford relegated and Dennis keen to stay in English football.

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward will have to take a wage cut which is written into his contract following his club’s fall into the Championship while Watford are well aware that they may have to sacrifice him to offset the drop in revenue.

Dennis has four years left on his contract, having arrived for just £3million from Belgian side Club Brugge last summer.

He is valued at between £20-30million with Watford expected to push for as much as they can as Brugge are due a sell-on fee.

Dennis’s representatives are set to hold…