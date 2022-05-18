Aribo Upbeat Ahead Europa League Final Clash Vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has said he and his Rangers teammates are in high spirit ahead of their 2022 Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville tonight [Wednesday].

Aribo has been instrumental to the Scottish club’s run in the competition this season. The 25-year-old has features in all of the 14 matches Rangers have been involved in the competition this season, scoring three goals so far.

However, he got injured in the second leg of their semi-final against RB Leipzig on May 5; a clash which finished 3-1 in his side’s favour at the Ibrox, and 3-2 on aggregate, and was enough to see them through to the final.

The Nigerian has not played for the club since then, raising concerns over the injury and his fitness level ahead of the clash. But he was included in the squad for the final by coach Giovanni va Bronckhorst on Tuesday, suggesting that he is fit for the clash against the German side.

Speaking with Rangers TV ahead of the game in Spain, he…