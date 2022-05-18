Aribo’s Goal Not Enough As Rangers Lose on Penalties To Frankfurt

Joe Aribo was on target but Rangers lost 5-4 on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday night.

After a goalless first half, Aribo put Rangers ahead in the 57th minute.

The Nigeria international slotted the ball past Kevin Trapp after Tuta slipped to allow him with a sight of goal.



Colombia forward Rafael Borre equalised for Frankfurt in the 69th minute.

Both teams could not be seperated after 120 minutes of energy sapping football.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey missed his spot-kick and the German side converted all of theirs as the Ibrox side fell short, just as they did in 2008.

