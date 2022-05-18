Aston Villa Can’t Stop Man City From Winning Premier League Title –Neville

Ahead of the Premier League final games on Sunday, Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has told the club’s fans to perish the belief that former captain, now Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard would help them win the trophy by beating Manchester City.

There are suggestions in Merseyside that Gerrard is desperate to help the Reds win the title and Neville branded this as ‘absolute nonsense.

According to the Manchester United legend, Aston Villa’s players do not reserve any emotion for Liverpool and would laugh at their manager if he tried to use his Anfield ties as motivation to beat Manchester.

With a win at home to Villa on Sunday Manchester City will secure their fourth Premier League winners’ medal in the last five years.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool needs to beat Southampton on Tuesday and Wolves on Sunday and pray that City slips up.

“I don’t buy into this Steven Gerrard thing at all, the fact that he’s going to go there and he’s going to get them fired…