Aston Villa Must Do Liverpool A Favour Against Man City –Henderson

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has jokingly admitted he might give the club’s legend, Steven Gerrard, a call to do his side a favour against Manchester City.

Liverpool head into the final day of the Premier League season on May 22, trailing Man City by just a point in the title race.

It means Liverpool, who must win against Wolves on Sunday, need Manchester City to either draw or lose against Gerrard’s Aston Villa in order to bring the Premier League title to Anfield.

And Henderson certainly hopes so, as he spoke after his side’s impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on Tuesday night.

Speaking with reporters during his post-match press conference, the England midfielder said: “I think the cup final at the weekend gave us a bit of a boost. Some of the lads have had knocks and bruises, but we have used the whole squad to get fresh legs on the pitch. Hopefully, the lads rest up for Sunday.”

“It is hard to focus on the game when you can hear what is…