Daga Named MOTM In Flying Eagles Win Vs Cote d’l voire

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga was named Man of the Match in the side’s hard-fought 2-1 semi-final win against Cote d’l voire at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey on Tuesday night.

It was the second time Daga will be claiming the individual prize in the competition, after he was named Man of the Match in Flying Eagles’ 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso in the group stage.

Daga put the Flying Eagles ahead after only five minutes when he cleverly escaped the attention of the Ivorian defenders to nod in from a well-weighted pull out.

The Ivorians equalized just before half time from an intelligently-taken free kick at the edge of Nigeria’s eighteen-yard box.

Neither team could find another goal to gain upper hand before the end of regulation time inside the Stade General Seyni Kountché, and the game went into extra time.

