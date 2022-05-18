Dennis Voted Watford’s Third Best Player Of The Season

Emmanuel Dennis was voted Watford’s third best player of the season after just one season at the now relegated club, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis was beaten to the Player of the Season award by Côte d’Ivoire defender Hassane Kamara with Ben Foster in second place.

Kamara was announced as the Hornets men’s best player on their official website, watfordfc.com.

The former Nice star came out on top of an online vote for the award despite only joining the club in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old made his debut against Newcastle United alongside fellow newcomers Samir and Edo Kayembe, putting in an effective display in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

He became part of a defence that kept three clean sheets in six games in February under Roy Hodgson.

For Dennis, he has scored 10 goals, provided six assists in 33 Premier League games and could add to his tally for the season when Watford visit Chelsea on…