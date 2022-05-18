‘Don’t Follow In Rohr’s Footsteps’ -Chukwu Urges Peseiro

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, has advised new Technical Adviser of the national team Jose Peseiro not to toe the line of his predecessor Gernot Rohr.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the appointment of Peseiro on Sunday after months of screening of all the nominees for the vacant Super Eagles job.

Nigeria had been without a substantive head coach since the NFF fired Rohr in November 2021, following unimpressive performances by the team.

It was anticipated that the NFF would appoint a new coach immediately after Nigeria failed to pick the ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar,

but it took close to two months after Nigeria lost the ticket to Ghana before the federation finally decided to end the wait.

Chukwu who had earlier lamented that the delay in the appointment of a new coach could jeopardise the country’s bid to qualify for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast expressed delight that the delay is over.

The former national team…