Henderson Hopeful Gerrard Can Do Liverpool Big Favour Against Man City

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has jokingly admitted he might give Reds legend Steven Gerrard a call to do his former side a favour when Aston Villa face against Manchester City.

Liverpool head into the final day of the season trailing City by just a point in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s to keep the title race alive.

City must slip up against Aston Villa while a win for Liverpool against Wolverhampton will see the Premier League title head to Anfield.

And Henderson hopes Gerrard will be of help for the Reds while joking that he might go as far as giving the former Rangers boss a call this week.

“I think the cup final at the weekend gave us a bit of a boost. Some of the lads have had knocks and bruises but we’ve used the whole squad to get fresh legs on the pitch. Hopefully the lads rest up for Sunday.”

“It’s hard to focus on the game when you can hear what is going on, but we…