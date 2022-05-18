Iwobi Berated For Poor Showing This Season

Former Arsenal player star Paul Merson has slammed Nigerian International, Alex Iwobi’s performances for Premier League club, Everton this season.

Iwobi has been deployed in a variety of positions for the Toffees this season, playing as a wing-back in recent matches in the thick of the relegation battle.

However speaking with Sky Sports, Merson insists he is not a fan of the Nigerian but reckons he has seen some improvement.

“I’m not his biggest fan,if i am being honest,” Merson said.

“I think he flatters to deceive.

“But I think he has turned up,he has done well and worked from a base.

“And his work for the team.

“What he does well is that he takes the team up the pitch.

“When you are in a team that aren’t great,Iwobi will get you up the pitch.

“He should get more goals and he should get more assists.”

