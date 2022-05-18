Mexican FA To Unleash Jimenez, Herrera On Super Eagles In Friendly Clash

The Mexican Football Federation are set to unleash Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Raúl Jiménez and some other top stars on Nigeria when they face the Super Eagles in an international friendly match.

Gerardo Martino, Technical Director of the Mexican National Team on Tuesday released a 38-man list to meet Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador in friendlies as well as two Nations League games against Suriname and Jamaica in June.

Wolves striker, Jimenez, Sevilla forward, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Atletico Madrid’s Hector Herrera will lead 35 other players in the Mexican squad.

The 38-man list is made up of four goalkeepers, fourteen defenders, fifteen midfielders and five strikers.

New Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseoro, is expected to lead the team when they trade tackles with Mexico in a high-profile international friendly at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States on Saturday, May 28.

The…