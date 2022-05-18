Mexico Boss Martino Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Friendly

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino has released his squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador, reports Completesports.com.

The El Tri will face the Super Eagles in the first friendly at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on May 28.

Martino’s charges will then take on Uruguay and Ecuador in the two other friendlies.

The Super Eagles are also scheduled to take on Ecuador in a friendly at the at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, on June 2.

The 37-man squad will also face Suriname and Jamaica in the Nations League.

Top on the list is Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez, experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Atletico Madrid’s Herera Lopez Miguel and Sevilla midfielder Corona Ruiz Jesus Manuel.

Goalkeepers

Acevado Lopez Carlos, Guillermo Ochoa, Talavera Diaz Alfredo, Cota Rodolfo

Defenders

Aguirre Germain, Alvarez Nahin, Alvarez Velasquez, Angulo Alberto, Julian Araujo, Araujo Alejandro, Arteaga Daniel, Dominguez Caesar, Gallardo…