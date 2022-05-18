Okpekpe International 10km Road Race Gets MTN Boost

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has swelled the growing list of blue chip companies who have identified with the historic, World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe international 10km road race.

Race director, Zack Amodu says MTN, the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria has affirmed its support for the eighth edition of the race which holds on Saturday May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe near Auchi in Edo state.

‘We are delighted to have MTN identify with the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa and I think it is only fitting that we have the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria supporting an event that has been designated through its label status as one of the leading road races in the world,’ said Amodu who revealed MTN Nigeria will be supporting the event in many ways including monetary support.

‘MTN Nigeria will be offering us monetary and data (hynet flex boxes with active data) support for the race as well as optimising their…