‘Qualifying Eagles For AFCON 2023 Should Be Peseiro’s Priority’

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has advised the Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro to prioritise the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers like a cup final.

Recall that Peseiro was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday and will takeover from Austine Eguavoen.

In a chat with Completesports.com from his Cairo base in Egypt, Aikhoumogbe lauded his appointment and hope he will lead the Super Eagles to success.

He also advised the Portuguese tactician to prioritize the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and ensure the team qualify for the bi-annual tournament.

“Appointing Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles coach is a good move in the right direction with the AFCON 2023 just around the corner.

“Without mincing words, I expect Peseiro to prioritize the Nations up and ensure that Nigeria doesn’t struggle to qualify for the tournament.

“I am hoping he succeed and take Nigeria football to a bigger level.”

