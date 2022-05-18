Remo Stars Emerge Winner Of MTN/NPFL/La Liga U-15 Tournament

Following participation from 15, U-15 clubs across the country, Remo Stars have won the 4th edition of the MTN/NPFL/La Liga U-15 Tournament. Remo Stars were crowned champions after defeating Sunshine Stars two nil in a closely contested final.

Remo Stars U15 took the lead in the 15th minute through danger man Arierhi Kparobo, Kparobo has been in fine form throughout the tournament making no mistake with his finish.

The second half saw some breathtaking saves from both keepers as the shots kept increasing. Ultimately, Kparobo got his brace after a well struck shot inside the box leading his team to victory.

Speaking after the final, Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria Limited, Osaze Ebueku, praised the tournament for showcasing and advancing grassroots football. “We saw the talents that came through, we saw how passionate the players were and this is the future of our…