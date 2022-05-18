Sports Ministry To Stage Maiden U-18 Basketball Championships

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangements to hold the maiden edition of the Nigeria U-18 Basketball Championships in the country, with a view to ensuring more youth participation in sports, especially in the game of basketball.

The competition which targets youth at the grassroots will commence with zonal elimination amongst the 36 States of the Federation and FCT between May 27 – 30, 2022 after which winners and first runners-up emerging from the zones will proceed to Abuja for the finals coming up between June 3 and 8, 2022.

The Ministry called on State Governments to ensure active participation of students and youth in the games so as to build talent development which will go a long way in curbing youth restiveness in the country.

It commends President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its commitment to the development of grassroots sports in the country and assured that it will continue to provide enabling environment for the…