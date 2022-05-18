WAFU Zone B Tourney: Flying Eagles Edge Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-finals, Seal 2023 U-20 AFCON Ticket

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

In the second semi-final of the WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger Republic on Tuesday, the Flying defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 after extra time.

Daniel Daga gave the Flying Eagles the lead in the first half but the Ivorians equalized on the stroke of half time.

After both teams failed to find the winner after 90 minutes, the game went into extra-time with Ibrahim Yahaya scoring from the penalty spot to earn the Flying Eagles the win.

The Ladan Bosso-led side will now take on Benin Republic in the final of the regional competition on Friday.

Benin Republic beat Burkina Faso 2-1 also on Tuesday to qualify for the final and also next year’s U-20 AFCON.

Both the Flying Eagles and Benin Republic have booked their place at next year’s U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

The top four teams will from the U-20 AFCON will qualify to the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Indonesia slated for next…