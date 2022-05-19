Adegbite:’We Will Work More On Our Defence’

Flying Eagles skipper, Tosin Adegbite has promised that the team will work more on their defending after qualifying for the Total Energies Under-20 African Cup of Nations billed for next year.

Nigeria will meet Benin Republic in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship on Friday as both sides qualified for the 2023 U-20 AFCON following their semi-final victories in Niger on Tuesday.

The Flying Eagles sealed their place in the final after an energy sapping 2-1 extra-time victory over Cote d’Ivoire while Benin stunned Burkina Faso 2-1 at the Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niger.

Enyimba’s Adegbite who is also Nigeria’s captain and a defender was asked during the post-match press conference why they haven’t kept a clean-sheet since beating Ghana 2-0 in the first match.

“Football is a game of two teams and even if you are playing a handicapped team, they will have their own chances,” Adegbite said at the post-match press conference monitored by Complete Sports.

“As my…