Aubameyang Announces Retirement From International Football

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has announced his retirement from from international football.

Aubameyang won 72 caps for Gabon, and had been captain of his country until the time of his retirement.

In a letter to the Gabonese FA Aubameyang wrote: “After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times.

“I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut at romnisports, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or.

“And sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.

“Finally, I…