Bassey Was My Man Of The Match

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has picked Calvin Bassey as his Man of the Match in Wednesday’s Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt overcame Rangers 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Joe Aribo scored the first goal of the game in the 57th minute before Colombian star Rafael Borre equalized for Frankfurt in 68 minutes.

Also Read: Rodgers Wants Leicester City To Sign Lookman On Permanent Deal

One of the star performer in the final was Bassey who made eight ball recoveries, four ball clearances, four ground plus aerial duels won, three interceptions and one blocked shot.

His impressive showing saw him get nominated for Europa League Player of the Week award which went to Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp.

And reacting to Bassey’s display, Omeruo wrote on Twitter:”Bassey man of the match for me.”

Bassey could still end this season on a high as Rangers will take on…