Collins Set To Join Championship Club Cardiff City

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins is set to join Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City on a free transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Collins, according to WalesOnline, underwent medical at the club on Thursday.

The transfer is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours pending the outcome of his medical.

Collins has already left Bundesliga 2 club SC Paderborn following the end of his contract with the club.

The defender spent five years at SC Paderborn and scored two goals in 127 league appearances.

The 27-year-old’s versatility is certainly seen as a big plus point, given he can play at centre-back, wing-back and on the left-hand side of midfield, however his primary position is as an orthodox left-back.

Cardiff’s recruitment team identified Collins earlier this year and the club have kept…