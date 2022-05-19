Frankfurt Coach Explains What Sets Team Apart From The Rest

Eintracht Frankfurt head Oliver Glasner says his team showed what sets them apart from the rest in this season’s Europa League final after overcoming Rangers in the final on Wednesday.

Frankfurt edged Rangers 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1.

After a goalless first half, Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead before Rafael Borre equalized for the Bundesliga outfit.

And in the shootout, former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey missed his kick while Frankfurt converted all their five kicks.

Frankfurt became the first German club since Schalke in 1997 to win the Europa League.

And reflecting on the win Glasner said on Frankfurt website: “I’m proud of the players. We showed what it is that sets us apart from the rest in the Europa League. It was exactly the kind of match that we were expecting. Rangers were tough to handle, physically strong and played a lot of long balls. In the first half, we didn’t have the cutting edge in the penalty…