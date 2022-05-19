Frankfurt vs Rangers – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our Preview, and Prediction, Go here.

Match Preview

Frankfurt vs Rangers – Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers meet off in Wednesday’s Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side beat RB Leipzig in their semi-final to reach the final, while West Ham United was eliminated.

Rangers won 3-1 over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, while Frankfurt drew 2-2 with Mainz in the Bundesliga. No Europa League opponent has beaten Eintracht Frankfurt this season. Oliver Glasner’s side has dominated the 2021-22 competition, beating Real Betis, West Ham, and Barcelona.

Frankfurt ended La Blaugrana’s dreams with a 2-1 semi-final first-leg win over West Ham before completing a historic European run at Deutsche Bank Park. Rafael Borre’s third goal of the campaign…