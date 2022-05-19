Iheanacho Eyes 5th Win In 12 Games Vs Chelsea

Kelechi Iheanacho will look to secure his fifth win in twelve games across all competitions against Chelsea when Leicester City visit the Blues in a rescheduled Premier League tie tonight (Thursday).

Chelsea suffered FA Cup heartache to Liverpool, and will aim to seal a third-placed finish in the Premier League when Leicester Chelsea in the rescheduled matchday 37 fixture.

Read Also:Ighalo Guns For First Trophy In Saudi As Al-Hilal, Al-Feiha Clash In King’s Cup Final

Brendan Rodgers’s side hit Watford for five at the Vicarage Road Stadium on Sunday, but Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were unused substitutes as the Foxes picked up a huge 5-1 win.

Iheanacho on his own part, has faced Chelsea eleven times in different competitions with four wins, one draw and six defeats in his record while scoring just a Premier League goal.

His only goal against the Blues one year ago in a 2-1 loss helped him enter the Premier League record book as the first player to score in every day of the…